Scammers are going after your bank information with this latest round of text messages - here's what you need to look out for

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute-based bank says watch out after as scammers send text messages to customers in an effort to rip them off.

On Monday, First Financial Bank said some customers with their bank, along with other financial institutions, received a text saying:

"FRM:FIRST FINANCIAL.BANK-ALERTS

SUBJ:CALL: 8202002820 Immediately.

MSG:Ticket ID:dpeq. Card.Transaction-Alerts!"

The bank says you should not reply to these messages or call the provided number.

The bank says legitimate financial institutions will never ask for your account number, password, or other personal information of the phone, text, or email.

If you've already shared information with the scammers, First Finacial asks that you call 800-511-0045 or 812-238-6000.