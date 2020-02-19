Scammer pretends to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam.

The concern came to light on Monday.

A scammer is going by the name Lieutenant Wade.

He’s claiming he’s with the Sheriff’s office.

The scammer is telling people that they have a warrant and need to turn themselves into the jail.

The Sheriff’s office says one person even came into the jail after receiving the call.

“This is kind of an odd situation because they weren’t asking them to pay any money, which is not the norm. Typically, these scams and different things that we hear about, they want payment of some sort and typically in a gift card,” Greene County Chief Deputy George Dallaire said.

If you receive a call like this, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The number is 812- 384-4411.