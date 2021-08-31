ScaleTrains brings its show to Oblong

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - You may not think of Crawford County as a big place for model railroading. Hobbyist Chuck McDonald sure didn't think so a few years ago. But that changed when plans to form a model railroad club came together.

McDonald explains, "It was very exciting to see; I thought I was about the only person out there in the area into it. Turns out there is a bunch of people. Turned out there's people I knew that I had no idea were into it."

Since then, the group has been growing. Every month the group meets to help encourage each other in the craft.

That sense of community was felt by ScaleTrains president Shane Wilson in the group he once was in.

Wilson explains, "It's not cool when you're 16 to be a model railroader. They helped keep me grounded and really shared their knowledge of how to build a train layout."

ScaleTrains has been recreating those colossal caravans for the better part of a decade. Now they're hitting the road to help meet those who support the craft and educate those who are new to it.

Wilson says, "The hobby today, a lot of guys like me who start in the 70s or 80s, boy what an evolution since that time."

Tuesday night, they'll show off what they've got in hopes of inspiring some new hobbyists. But also...just maybe...giving a new hobbyist a new community to call home.

McDonald says, "I always say with model railroading, it's never too late to have a happy childhood."