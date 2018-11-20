Saying goodbye to longtime firefighter and historian

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community prepares to say goodbye to a long-time Terre Haute firefighter and historian.

Tom Champion passed away on Saturday.

He was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Fire Department.

Champion was appointed fire captain in 1968.

He retired in 1978.

Champion is most known for restoring Station 9 and turning it into The Fire and Police Museum.

He also served as a curator there.

"He did it all. He didn't know how to do nothing. So, he's my hero," Charles Travelstead, a friend of Tom said.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service.

Both are at the Griener Funeral Home, at 2005 North 13th Street in Terre Haute.

Champion will be laid to rest at Highland Lawn Cemetary.