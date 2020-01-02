Say hello to Terre Haute's first baby born this decade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first baby born in 2020 in Terre Haute is little William Budd Clark.

The baby boy was born at Union Hospital 30 minutes into the new year.

He weighed 7 pounds five ounces.

We spoke with William's parents on Thursday. They told us this is an exciting start to the new year.

"When I first heard his cry I was so excited I started crying of happiness. When they're like 'oh - firstborn of the new year - that got me more excited really," William's mom, Hannah, told us.

This is the couple's first child.