Say hello to Terre Haute's first baby born this decade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first baby born in 2020 in Terre Haute is little William Budd Clark.
The baby boy was born at Union Hospital 30 minutes into the new year.
He weighed 7 pounds five ounces.
We spoke with William's parents on Thursday. They told us this is an exciting start to the new year.
"When I first heard his cry I was so excited I started crying of happiness. When they're like 'oh - firstborn of the new year - that got me more excited really," William's mom, Hannah, told us.
This is the couple's first child.
