(CNN) -- Saudi Arabia has confirmed the death of missing Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in an announcement on Saudi state TV.
The Saudis have set up a commission that will investigate Khashoggi's death and will have one month to release a report, according to state TV. The commission will consist of national security officials, the foreign ministry and the interior ministry.
LINK | MISSING JOURNALIST A GRADUATE OF INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
Discussions between Khashoggi and those who met him during arrival at the consulate in Istanbul let to a quarrel and physical altercation that led to his death, the state TV report said.
A total of 18 Saudi nationals have now been detained for investigation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In the announcement on Saudi State TV, it said a Royal order has been issued to release Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri from his duty as the deputy of the intelligence services.
Related Content
- Saudis confirm death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to state television
- Pompeo meets Saudi King as Khashoggi family calls for inquiry into 'death'
- Television travel guide urges Illinois to legalize marijuana
- Democratic governor candidates to have 1st televised forum
- Missing Saudi journalist, and ISU graduate, once a voice of reform in kingdom
- LAPD clarifies it cannot confirm Tom Petty's death
- Missing journalist a graduate of Indiana State University
- Trump concedes Khashoggi likely dead, threatens consequences
- UPDATE: Kavanaugh confirmed by Senate
- Trump asks Turkey for audio, video evidence on Khashoggi