TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A company is looking for new employees in the Wabash Valley.
Saturn Petcare is looking to fill new positions as it gets closer to opening here in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce shared the news on it's website.
The release said the company is looking to hire a staff accountant and administrative assistant.
Construction is still underway, but the company plans to be ready for full operation in 2020 or 2021.
If you're interested in these positions, you can follow the link for more information.
Related Content
- Saturn Petcare is looking for new employees in the Wabash Valley
- Saturn Petcare's plans to move into the old Kellogg's Snack Plant in Seelyvilly fall-through
- Saturn Petcare, along with 200 jobs is one step closer to reality in Vigo County, but what's next?
- Governor Holcomb welcomes Saturn Pet care to Wabash Valley at future facility
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Governor visits Wabash Valley Town
- Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers
- Earthquakes in the Wabash Valley
Scroll for more content...