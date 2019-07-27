Saturn Petcare is looking for new employees in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A company is looking for new employees in the Wabash Valley.

Saturn Petcare is looking to fill new positions as it gets closer to opening here in Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce shared the news on it's website.

The release said the company is looking to hire a staff accountant and administrative assistant.

Construction is still underway, but the company plans to be ready for full operation in 2020 or 2021.

If you're interested in these positions, you can follow the link for more information.