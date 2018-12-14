Clear

Saturn Petcare, along with 200 jobs is one step closer to reality in Vigo County, but what's next?

According to Saturn Petcare, the salaries would average $18.60 an hour.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 12:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A German-based pet food company plans to expand and set up shop right here in Vigo County.

On Thursday, we broke the news of the redevelopment commission approving Saturn Petcare's request to move into a southside industrial park.

That move is a $40 million investment.

Saturn Petcare has been looking at Vigo County since 2015.

When plans fell through at the former Kellogg's plant in Seelyville, the company set their sights on another piece of Vigo County property.

This time, it was the former Pfizer plant.

The property comes with a little more than 120 acres.

This move would also create 200 new jobs.

During Thursday's meeting, it was a unanimous vote to bring Saturn Petcare on board.

"We are happy. Happy, happy happy, very glad we have the opportunity to come to Terre Haute with our first facility in the United States and you're seeing in the business, we believe in the business, we see growth is there. And, so yeah, the future is bright with us," Dr. Karl Spiess-Knafl, from Saturn Petcare said.

Company officials say they do not have an exact timeline as to when they will start work on the property.

However, there are some things that need to be done to the building, including work on the roof and some mold remediation.

Dr. Spiess-Knafl said meetings with the engineers and the construction company have already taken place.

"We are working full steam ahead on making it happen over there. Just waiting for the last, final, let's say, signature, or handing over of the property...and that's it," Dr. Spiess-Knafl said.

The next step is for area planning to look at the request.

That will happen on January 2nd.

If that is approved, Saturn Petcare plans to start production by 2020.

