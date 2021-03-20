The I.S.S. will be making an appearance over the Wabash Valley this weekend

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Saturday night, March 20th will be a perfect night to get out and look up! The International Space Station will be very visible over the Wabash Valley tonight. This will be the best opportunity to see it at this height for the month of March. The Storm Team says conditions will be clear and calm which will make way for perfect viewing!

Details on when and where to look are in the graphic below.

ISS Facts:

Travels at 5 miles per second. That's about 15,000 mph.

Flies around the world every 90 minutes.

It's about the size of a football field.

It weighs about the same as 320 cars.

For more information on I.S.S. spotting times, go to spotthestation.nasa.gov/