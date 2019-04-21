(CNN) - Saturday, April 20th marks the twentieth anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.
On this day in 1999, twelve students and one teacher were killed.
17-year-old Dylan Klebold and 18-year-old Eric Harris carried out the massacre.
They made videos before the attack talking about their plans, and even apologizing to their parents for it.
Both died by suicide.
They were found in the school's library with gunshot wounds to the head.
Related Content
- Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School
- Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
- Speeches, marches mark Martin Luther King 50-year anniversary
- Video: Deputy never entered building during school massacre
- Bomb threat empties Sandy Hook school on attack anniversary
- Young woman ‘infatuated’ with Columbine is found dead
- Public forum on jail, criminal justice study March 20th
- Stabbing investigation underway near 20th and Deming Streets
- Community comes together for 20th Bikes for Tykes assembly day
- Local High School Students go high tech
Scroll for more content...