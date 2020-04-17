Saturday is National Lineman Day - here's how you can say thank you

Saturday is National Linemen Day.

It's a day dedicated to showing appreciation for the people who keep your power going.

Duke Energy leaders say its especially important this year.

That's as workers are trying to do their jobs while practicing social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year officials say they also want to expand their appreciation to first responders.

You can help show that appreciation.

Duke Energy officials are asking people to turn on their front house lights on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. That's in honor of first responders.

They're calling it "Front Lights for Front Line Workers".

You're also encouraged to use that as a hashtag on social media.

You can also use #ThankaLineman