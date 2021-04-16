Saturday fundraiser set to benefit 10-year-old girl with rare, fatal disease

MITCHELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Get your pool sticks ready for a Saturday fundraiser.

'Runnin Racks for Audrey' is helping to raise money for a local 10-year-old girl living with a fatal genetic disease.

Audry's dad told us only three people in Indiana live with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C.

The fundraiser will include a pool tournament, food, drinks, raffles, music, and karaoke.

The event starts at noon at the Mitchell Community Center, in Mitchell, Indiana. The address there is 101 Tom Green Drive.

