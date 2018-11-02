Saturday fish fry will benefit Rob Pitts Memorial Scholarship

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, you will have the chance to honor a fallen Terre Haute Police Officer.

There will be a fish fry and auction to benefit the Rob Pitts Memorial Scholarship.

Officer Rob Pitts was shot in the line of duty on May 4th.

All of the money raised will go tot he Rob Pitts Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Doors open at noon at the Sullivan County Elks Club.

