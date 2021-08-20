Saturday event works to help keep the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice alive

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Saturday event will help pay tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The first Wreath Rally is happening at the Sullivan County Civic Center. It's a benefit for the Sullivan Chapter of Wreaths Across America.

The program sponsors wreath-laying ceremonies at cemeteries. It's an initiative to make sure service members are remembered.

The local organizer hopes to get more people involved with honoring veterans and those who died serving.

A ride for Jeeps, trucks, bikes, and side-by-sides will leave at 1 pm. The route goes through the "backcountry" of Sullivan County.

Activities are planned at the civic center at 4 pm. The fun includes food, live music, and a raffle.