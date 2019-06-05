BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, you can enjoy a tasty treat while helping a local animal shelter.
The Clay County Humane Society is hosting a fundraiser.
Folks can come to 'The Freeze' in Brazil and enjoy music and tasty treats.
There will also be a raffle.
'Tops Down Bottoms Up Jeep Club' is sponsoring the event.
Humane Society volunteers say they'll also be collecting several items that will help the shelter.
It happens Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- Saturday event set to raise money for Clay County Humane Society
- Plans move forward to raise money for Clay County monument
- Clay County set to receive big grant money
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
- City of Brazil and Clay County Humane Society still can't come to a deal
- Agreement made in Clay County between Brazil and Humane Society for animal control
- Agreement official between Brazil and Clay County Humane Society for animal control
- Event raises money to end food insecurity
- Clay County holds flag raising ceremony
- Relay for Life event set for Saturday
Scroll for more content...