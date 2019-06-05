Saturday event set to raise money for Clay County Humane Society

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, you can enjoy a tasty treat while helping a local animal shelter.

The Clay County Humane Society is hosting a fundraiser.

Folks can come to 'The Freeze' in Brazil and enjoy music and tasty treats.

There will also be a raffle.

'Tops Down Bottoms Up Jeep Club' is sponsoring the event.

Humane Society volunteers say they'll also be collecting several items that will help the shelter.

It happens Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

