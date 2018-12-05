SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A local chapter of The Satanic Temple has been allowed to place a statue in the Illinois Capitol alongside holiday displays of a Nativity scene and a menorah.
The State Journal-Register reports the sculpture depicts the forearm of a woman holding an apple. The statue is called “Knowledge is the Greatest Gift.”
In its application for the display, The Satanic Temple-Chicago calls itself a nontheistic organization that aims to “encourage benevolence and empathy among all people.”
Secretary of State Spokesman Dave Druker says the group has the same rights as other religious organizations to have a display in the rotunda.
Druker says the state can’t censor the contents of the display if they’re not funded by taxpayer dollars because the Capitol rotunda is a public place.
___
Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com
Related Content
- Satanic Temple statue among displays at Illinois Capitol
- Harvest Emergency in Illinois
- Three Wabash Valley schools receive 4-Star status
- Jared Kushner’s security status reduced
- Vincennes honors city's founder with new statue
- Turn on your radio and enjoy local Christmas light display
- Winter bridal show displays vendors in the valley
- Artists display work remembering internment camps at library event
- Be Unique display brings Autism Awareness in Clinton
- Future History Center exhibit on display at ISU