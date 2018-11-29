Sarah Scott set to open Christmas Store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sarah Scott Middle School in Terre Haute has plans to open a Christmas Store.

The store will give students a place to buy gifts for their friends and family.

Students will be able to use 'Scottie Bucks' to buy presents.

They can be earned through random acts of kindness, good grades, and good attendance.

Organizers say they need your help to make the store a success.

They hope to collect different items to stock the store.

Students will be able to make purchases at the store the week of December 10th.

If you would like to help, organizers are asking for items like toys, clothes, hygiene products, and Christmas Decoration.

Students will wrap the presents, so you can also donate gift wrap, boxes, and bags.