Reported gunshots into a house led to Sarah Scott Middle School lockout

We are learning about what led to a lockout at a Vigo County middle school.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 3:04 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 3:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning about what led to a lockout at a Vigo County middle school.

On Wednesday afternoon around 3:00, the Vigo County School Corporation alerted News 10 to a lockout at Sarah Scott Middle School due to police activity in the area.

Around 10 minutes later, school leaders said the lockout would be lifted at dismissal time.

We reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information on what led to the lockout.

Chief Shawn Keen told us they received reports of gunshots fired into a home in the 2100 block of south 9th Street.

Officers responded to the area but believed the suspect fled from the scene. Keen said no injuries were reported.

We will update this story if more information becomes available. 

