Santa's helpers to collect food donations to help those in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can be one of Santa's little helpers Sunday!

You can Fill the Truck with Santa.

Just stop by Patriot Auto Repair in Terre Haute.

There you can drop off canned food donations.

Those donations will support people right here in the Wabash Valley through Mental Health America of West Central Indiana.

A donation also gets you a free picture with Santa!

The drive is from noon to 5pm.