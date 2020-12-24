Santa talks about Christmas during pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa has been busy visiting with local families ahead of Christmas at Haute City Center, but he says this year is quite different.

Children have been visiting from several feet away while wearing masks. They're also sitting at a distance for pictures.

Santa told News 10 he's heard the usual requests for technology like iPhones, but he says children have asked for COVID-19 to go away. They're also wanting help for those who are sick.

Santa said it does his heart good to see how children are wishing to help others at this difficult time.