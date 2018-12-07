Santa joins in for tree lighting ceremony at 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa made a stop in a northern Terre Haute neighborhood.

It was all part of a special tree lighting ceremony.

It took place near 12-Points.

In addition to local business owners, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett also came to celebrate.

The organizers of the event call themselves the '12 Points Pride Committee.'

They're all about making the area a better place to live.

Earlier this week, they worked to clean litter from the neighborhood.