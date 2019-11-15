Santa is coming to Honey Creek Mall - here's when you can visit the big man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa will be making an appearance in Terre Haute on Friday evening.

He and Mrs. Claus will be making their first appearance at Honey Creek Mall at 6:00 p.m.

If you can't make it for this appearance, there will be plenty of more chances.

He will be in the center court through December 24.

From Monday through Saturday he will be there from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Sundays you can visit from noon until 6:00 p.m.

There are also pet photo days!

You can bring your pets on November 25, December 2,9, and 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. All pets need to be on a leash or in a crate.