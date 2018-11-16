Santa arrives at Honey Creek Mall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute certainly got into the holiday spirit.
On Friday, Santa Claus arrived at the mall.
Families had the opportunity to get their pictures taken with ole' Saint Nick.
There was even a parade to welcome him to Terre Haute!
News 10 spoke with Santa.
He told us he enjoys seeing all the kids faces this time of year.
Santa will be at Honey Creek Mall until Christmas.
