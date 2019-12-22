Santa and the Vincennes Animal Shelter surprise two families with life long gifts

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Burton and Downey families are now a little bit bigger.

The animal shelter in Vincennes is doing something rather special for Christmas.

With the help of Santa, they're surprising two families with a gift of a lifetime.

We tagged along with Santa and his helpers from the shelter on Sunday.

Paige Christian is an animal control officer at the shelter.

"It's going to be awesome to see all the surprised faces," said Christian.

Santa told us Jackson and Brianna Downey have been very good this year.

So he delivered a special gift to them and when they opened it, it was exactly what they wanted!

"I thought it was fake and I was excited too. I was thinking what the heck is going on," said Brianna.

They're now owners to an adorable puppy named Vixen.

She's only 9 weeks old.

The shelter had a litter of puppies.

They gave them the names of Rudolph the reindeer and friends.

Vixen is already loving her new family.

"I even wrote a letter to Santa asking him for a puppy and it came true," said Brianna.

This was the first time in the last two years that the shelter has had a litter of puppies.

Santa surprised the burton family just moments later with Dancer.

The puppies made everyone smile.

Some say Santa gave the kids a puppy for Christmas, but he also gave the puppies a home.

"This has been the best Christmas ever," said Brianna.

If you're wondering when you can get your hands on an adorable pup, the animal shelter has a litter that's 3-weeks old right now.

Christian said they'll be ready for adoption within 6-weeks.