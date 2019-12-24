Clear

Santa: Many children asking for good Christmases for families

Santa spoke with News 10 about what children are asking for this holiday season.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 8:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa says more children asked him for good Christmases for their families this year compared to previous years.

News 10 caught up with Santa this week at Honey Creek Mall as he heard last-minute wishes from children.

Santa says many children asked for gadgets, like iPhones. He says his wish this Christmas remains the same: Peace on Earth.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Warm Christmas
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Santa: Many children asking for good Christmases for families

Image

Navigating life with a feeding tube

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

One killed, one hurt in Monday night crash in Bloomfield

Image

Fire destroys factory on Christmas Eve

Image

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 37

Image

Experts warn giving pets as gifts may not be a good idea

Image

Merry Christmas from WTHI-TV

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog early, mostly sunny. High: 56

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax