TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa says more children asked him for good Christmases for their families this year compared to previous years.
News 10 caught up with Santa this week at Honey Creek Mall as he heard last-minute wishes from children.
Santa says many children asked for gadgets, like iPhones. He says his wish this Christmas remains the same: Peace on Earth.
Related Content
- Santa: Many children asking for good Christmases for families
- Santa's reindeer visit Terre Haute Children's Museum
- Santa stops at local college for family fun
- Santa Train comes to town
- Santa and the Vincennes Animal Shelter surprise two families with life long gifts
- Families chug along to learn about trains at Children's Museum
- YMCA hosts 'Breakfast with Santa' event
- Kids color with Santa for Christmas
- Santa arrives at Honey Creek Mall
- Be a Santa to a Senior
Scroll for more content...