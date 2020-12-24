'Santa Man' helps spread joy for the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A friendly face has been working to spread joy this holiday season.

This holiday season, one of Santa's helpers is taking a different kind of sleigh through the snow. You may see Eric Burns pushing carts or helping with carryout orders at Sam's Club in Terre Haute.

He's known as the "Santa Man," and it's easy to see why as he waves to passersby while completing his daily duties.

"It feels great. I mean, you know, helping people out - making them smile. They say 'thank you for helping out,' I say 'not a problem," Burns told News 10.

His coworkers say they're glad to have this jolly fellow on their team. "I get all choked up about it because it's so special for us here at Sam's Club," said Heather Fisher.

Bobby Shipman said, "He's also up here in the break room being Santa with us and just brings a lot of holiday cheer."

Eric knows a thing or two about giving back. He is an Eagle Scout and volunteers countless hours at his local community center and food bank. So, the next time you're at Sam's Club - give "Santa" a wave.