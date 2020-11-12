Santa Clause is coming to town - but how will COVID-19 make his visit a little different?

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- As of today, Christmas is only six weeks away! Knowing that many of you may be wondering what visiting Santa will be like this year. Like everything else so far in 2020, visits with the jolly man will be different this holiday season.

The holiday season wouldn't be the same without Santa. We got the distinct honor of getting to talk with one of Santa's helpers. He assures us that you'll still be able to see Santa.

Dalton Boyles has been working with Santa for a long time. He, along with many elves at the North Pole, has been working around-the-clock to ensure you'll get one-on-one time with the big man himself.

One option you can look forward to is by having a virtual visit with him. The other option is seeing Santa in-person. Boyles says if you go with option number two, you need to be aware that Santa will always be wearing a mask. He asks you to do the same.

Dalton says virtual visits will look like, "And virtual visits are going to be around 5 minutes or so. Just enough for Santa to say merry Christmas, and talk to the kids, and find out what they're wanting to get for Christmas

Dalton decided to be one of Santa's many helpers because of his family. He said he has family members who have helped Santa in the past, and he wants to continue to help out the big man.

He said what helped him want to help Santa was being with his mother at nursing homes. He said, "When I was really young I would walk around and hand out candy canes to all the nursing home residents there. And I would also do some stuff here and there."

He said another reason he decided to be Santa's helper is the holiday spirit itself. He said Christmas is a time for celebration and joy. He said now more than ever, we need that joy this year.

He said, "We've gone through so much. I've already seen, driving around Terre Haute here, I've already seen people putting up Christmas decorations. Just to kind of start that celebration, that cheer, a little earlier."

He hopes to bring the joy he feels around Christmas time to everyone he meets.

One way dalton plans to do this is by making sure everyone has a chance to see Santa. He and the elves created a website where you can talk to Santa, and find out where you can see him.

