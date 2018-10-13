Sam's Club holds free health screenings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major retailer is focusing on you and health this weekend.
Sam's Club hosted free health screenings on Saturday.
It's part of a nationwide push to promote healthy lifestyles.
Members and non-members could take part in the screenings.
Services included free testing on Glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, vision and hearing.
