Sample of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Vigo County, no human cases reported

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another sample of mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Vigo County, but the Vigo County Health Department says there've not been any reported human cases.
Health officials still want you to take steps to protect yourself. Mosquitoes are often in the late afternoon and from dusk through dawn.
Here are some steps you can take to stay safe:
- Wear insect repellant
- Try and wear pants and long-sleeve shirts
- Get rid of items collecting water in your
- Clean clogged gutters
- Flush fountains and birdbaths periodically
- Keep your yard trimmed