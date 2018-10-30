Same attorney that represents Danny Tanoos will now represent Nathan Derickson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Attorney Jimmy Voyles of Indianapolis heads up the legal team that defends Danny Tanoos.

News 10 has learned Voyles has agreed to represent a teen in a high-profile Vigo County case.

Voyles now represents Nathan Derickson.

LINK | 19-YEAR-OLD ACCUSED OF KILLING 17-YEAR-OLD GARRETT SANDS RELEASED ON $50,000 BOND

He's the teen facing reckless homicide charges in connection to the death of 18-year-old Garrett Sands.

Derickson is also represented by Terre Haute attorney Bill Smock.