Samaritan Center holds Suicide and Self-Harm seminar

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Kathy Collins has been the director of Community Corrections in Martin County for eight years. She credits her time in education for giving her a passion for caring for those who need help.

Collins says, "I feel like we are all on a path, kind of, to helping others."

Collins says Community Corrections is an alternative to incarceration. However, being an alternative doesn't mean it's easy for those there.

Collins explains, "They're under a lot of stress. They're under a lot of expectations from the courts. And it often determines whether or not they're successful in our program."

Being unsuccessful means a return to incarceration. This stress is something Collins keeps an eye on. It's also what brought her to Friday's suicide and self-harm seminar.

Collins says, "Hopefully getting some sort of, I guess strategies, to determine what we can help with our clients dealing with this stressful lifestyle."

The seminar was geared to those who help...professions like teachers and doctors. Helping those in attendance today was nationally renowned suicidologist Jack Klott. One of the main points was that every person has their own needs.

Samaritan Center executive director Kristi Scherer explains, "They're the ones that are in contact with these individuals. So it's very important they know how to spot them. That they know how to interact with them. And they know how to get them the help that is appropriate for them."