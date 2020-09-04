Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army is starting a new monthly food drive for Vigo County residents.

It'll be on the second Tuesday of every month in Terre Haute, starting next Tuesday.

Up to 75 households can take part, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Each bag of food will contain the ingredients to make the meal along with a recipe card.

There's some paperwork you will need to take with you. To learn more about the food drive at the Salvation Army, click here.

There are also other food pantries available for families in need. To learn more about those, call 812-235-0436 on Monday through Friday from 9 am to 11 am.

By calling, you can get a reference number for the St. Joseph's food pantry, the Salvation Army food pantry, or receive information about others.