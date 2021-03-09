Salvation Army to hosts food box giveaway every second Tuesday of the month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local organization is making sure the community doesn’t go hungry.

Salvation Army of Terre Haute held their monthly food giveaway today.

The organization provided a free meal for community members to take home and prepare on Tuesday.

The meal consisted of corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes.

Organizers tell us they are happy to be able to help.

“Made me feel good, to see a smile on somebody's face when they come in without one. It makes a smile go on my face,” Volunteer, Barbara Cox said.

The Salvation Army does a food giveaway every month.

They take place on the second Tuesday of the month.

The Salvation Army is located on 8th Street.

You'll need to bring an ID with you along with proof of address, like a utility bill.