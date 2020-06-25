Salvation Army to host food box giveaway on Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, you will have the chance to get food for you and your family.

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute will host a food box pick-up. It's open to Vigo County residents.

Each box will contain canned food dry food, and meat.

From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can go to the Salvation Army to pick up a box.

The Salvation Army is located on 8th Street.

You'll need to bring an ID with you along with a proof of address, like a utility bill.

The first 200 families to arrive will receive a box.