WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Salvation Army says it still needs volunteers.
Individuals or groups can sign up to ring the bell at several locations.
You can find a list of places the Salvation Army needs help, and learn how to sign up here.
Related Content
- Salvation Army still needs volunteers for holiday season
- Community Spotlight: Salvation Army
- Salvation Army looking for volunteers to adopt a family
- Local Salvation Army starts sign-ups for holiday help
- Salvation Army prepares to help families in need this holiday
- Salvation Army holds sign-ups for holiday help
- Salvation Army begins Christmas program signups
- Salvation Army hosts stuff the bus campaign
- Salvation Army short of goal, you can still help
- Kroger and the Salvation Army team up to raise money
Scroll for more content...