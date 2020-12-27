Salvation Army still in need of donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the new year is approching the Salvation Army still needs your help to reach their goal before the years end.

The goal for this Vigo County Salvation Army is to raise $20,000, but sadly they are missing half of that, sitting at $10,000.

Every donation goes to helping individuals and families in need. This can help with placement, clothing and meals.

For ways you can support their cause you can donate to their Red Kettle Campaign before 2021 by going to this link.

Every donation counts.