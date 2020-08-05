Salvation Army set to start school supply give-away

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army is working to help get kids back to school.

The organization is providing school supplies to Vigo County kids in need. All you need is proof of income and two forms of ID for each child.

The supply give-away is all donation based.

Salvation Army officials say they are excited to be able to help families.

To get supplies, go to the Salvation Army's office in Terre Haute.

On Thursday, the hours are from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and then from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

On Friday, you can stop in from 9:00 am to 11:00 am and then from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.