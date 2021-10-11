Salvation Army set to start holiday assistance registration on Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been another tough year for many financially. The Salvation Army in Terre Haute says it is ready to help as we approach the holiday season.

Christmas assistance sign-ups start on Tuesday for Vigo County families.

There are Christmas food and gift programs available this year. This includes programs like Shop with a Cop and Toys for Tots.

Sign-ups happen weekdays thru December 1. You can register at the Salvation Army building on 8th Street in Terre Haute.

You'll need to bring the following documents with you when you sign-up: