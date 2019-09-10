Salvation Army set to start a new program, teaching kids a variety of skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Terre Haute is helping children learn a variety of skills.

The Salvation Army is 'Take It On Thursdays.

It is a life skill and character-building program. Workshops will teach children everything from how to take care of a pet to how to use tools.

It's open to all kids in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The best part is the cost, it will only set you back one buck per week.

Those behind the program say they want to help prepare kids at an early age.

Workshops start on October 3 and run every Thursday through December 5.

To register, head to their offices on South 8th Street in Terre Haute.