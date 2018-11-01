Salvation Army set to roll out the red kettles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Get ready to hear the sound of 'caring' ringing through the Wabash Valley.

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute is getting ready for its annual bell ringing campaign.

Starting on November 16th, volunteers will be out ringing bells and collecting your donations.

They will continue until December 24th.

Your money will help several of their programs, including Shop With a Cop and Toys for Tots.

Organizers say this is a time-honored tradition.

They look forward to helping during the season of giving.

"We just love being able to support the community here and whatever we can do, we just want to embrace it as much as we possibly can," Sue Linden from the Salvation Army said.

Organizers say they are in serious need of volunteers to be bell ringers.

If you would like to sign up, click here.