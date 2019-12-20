Salvation Army receives big donation from local business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A check for $2,500 was given to the Vigo County Salvation Army on Friday.

It came from Dorsett Automotive. The dealership pledged to match $2,500 of whatever The Vigo County School Corporation raised.

This is a big fundraising push for the Salvation Army. Sue Linden told us they use whatever money they raise right now to fund their resources for the next year.

That's why donations just like this one and bell ringers during the holiday are so important.

The goal is to raise $120,000 by the end of the year. Linden says they still need to reach that goal.