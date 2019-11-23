Salvation Army prepares to help families in need this holiday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- 'Tis the season to give, and Salvation Army in Terre Haute is preparing to help families.

The organization is accepting Toys for Tots donations. All toys donated will go to kids who may not get anything for Christmas.

You can make a donation this Monday, Nov. 25, from 10 A.M. until noon, and from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the Salvation Army building in Downtown Terre Haute.

If you are in need of help you can still submit your information to the Salvation Army.

You'll need a picture ID for all the adults in your family, a social security card for each family member, proof of address within Vigo County, proof of income or benefits in the last 30 days, and two forms of ID for each child. That can be a social security card, birth certificate, or any other official document.

You can call Salvation Army at (812) 232-4081 for more information.