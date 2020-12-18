Salvation Army picks up $1,000 donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization that helps people in need received a much-needed boost after a Friday morning donation Friday morning.

The Rotary Club awarded the Salvation Army a check for $1,000. Salvation Army leaders say they are still $8,500 short of their $120,000 goal.

Envoy Sue Linden with the Salvation Army told us you still have time to help.

"Just, if the community can pitch in, if they can drop some change in the bucket when they're out shopping, or send in a donation for $5, $10, $20, whatever they can afford...it would be great," Linden said.

If you'd like to make a donation, click here.