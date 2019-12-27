Salvation Army passes its yearly fundraising goal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is wrapping up for the year - but leaders told us they passed their fundraising goal.

The Salvation Army says it raised $127,000. That money will help them continue to operate.

They told us most of their programs are free for people in the community. With your donations - they can continue to help.

The Salvation Army accepts donations year-around.