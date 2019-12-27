TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is wrapping up for the year - but leaders told us they passed their fundraising goal.
The Salvation Army says it raised $127,000. That money will help them continue to operate.
They told us most of their programs are free for people in the community. With your donations - they can continue to help.
The Salvation Army accepts donations year-around.
Related Content
- Salvation Army passes its yearly fundraising goal
- Community Spotlight: Salvation Army
- Salvation Army short of goal, you can still help
- Terre Haute firefighter honored with yearly award
- Salvation Army still short of their goal; there is still time to donate!
- Salvation Army needs your help meeting its Red Kettle campaign goal
- CODA residents react to reaching fundraising goal
- Salvation Army begins Christmas program signups
- Salvation Army hosts stuff the bus campaign
- "I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to and end
Scroll for more content...