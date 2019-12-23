TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army in Terre Haute needs your help to finish out the year strong. The Red Kettle Campaign is currently underway.
However, there's only way day left.
The Salvation Army's goal is to raise around 120-thousand dollars.
Right now the campaign has raised around $98,000. News 10 spoke with campaign organizers.
They say the money they raise will go a long way in the community.
"We need to finish strong. Today is a very vital day. If you're out please make a donation and tomorrow we'll be out at the locations again from 9:00 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m. So please donate...it's very important," Envoy Sue Linden told us.
Donations from the Red Kettle Campaign fund Salvation Army projects throughout the year.
Related Content
- Salvation Army needs your help meeting its Red Kettle campaign goal
- Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle campaign
- The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway
- Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign comes up $25K short
- Salvation Army set to roll out the red kettles
- Gold bar donated to Salvation Army red kettle in Kentucky
- Salvation Army hosts stuff the bus campaign
- "I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to and end
- Community Spotlight: Salvation Army
- Salvation Army short of goal, you can still help