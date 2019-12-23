Salvation Army needs your help meeting its Red Kettle campaign goal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army in Terre Haute needs your help to finish out the year strong. The Red Kettle Campaign is currently underway.

However, there's only way day left.

The Salvation Army's goal is to raise around 120-thousand dollars.

Right now the campaign has raised around $98,000. News 10 spoke with campaign organizers.

They say the money they raise will go a long way in the community.

"We need to finish strong. Today is a very vital day. If you're out please make a donation and tomorrow we'll be out at the locations again from 9:00 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m. So please donate...it's very important," Envoy Sue Linden told us.

Donations from the Red Kettle Campaign fund Salvation Army projects throughout the year.