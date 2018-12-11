Clear
Salvation Army needs bell ringers, here is how you can help

The Salvation Army works hard every holiday season to raise money to serve Wabash Valley families.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 3:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army works hard every holiday season to raise money to serve Wabash Valley families.

Now, they need your help with that mission.

The organization is looking for bell ringers.

Volunteers will help raise money for the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

That money will help with the Salvation Army all year long.

"If we don't raise money for this fundraiser, then we have a really difficult time supporting our staff and our services that we offer the community," Envoy Susan Linden from the Salvation Army said.

You still have time to get involved in the Red Kettle Campaign.

Click here to learn more.

