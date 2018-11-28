Salvation Army meeting talks about the homeless problems in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over 100 people in Terre Haute are in need of basics like shelter, food, and clothing.

Dr. Muriel Ryan is the author of 'Homeless I Have Know.'

It is a faith-based book that tells the true stories of homeless people in Terre Haute.

She is also the co-founder of 'Families by Choice.'

It's an organization that helps the homeless meet their basic needs.

On Wednesday, she spoke with the Salvation Army about the ways we can help the community.

She said it starts by telling the truth.

"I think I shall always talk about this. Simply because there are total misunderstandings...confusions, challenges that these people face. That the rest of us would not be able to identify unless we got to know them," Ryan said.