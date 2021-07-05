Salvation Army looking to help students in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The school year is approaching quickly, and with that comes a need for school supplies.

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute is stepping up to help families in need.

The organization will be giving away 500 backpacks and basic school supplies. It's available for all students in the Vigo County School Corporation.

If you need of this assistance, you can pick up supplies on the following dates and times:

August 4th: 9-11AM, 1-3PM

August 5th: 9-11AM, 1-3PM, 4-6PM

August 6th: 9-11AM, 1-3PM

They will be at the Salvation Army in Terre Haute.

They are located at 234 S 8th St. in Terre Haute