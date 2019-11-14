Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will soon hear the sound of bells ringing outside of area businesses.

The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday.

The Terre Haute North Counterpoints performed a few Christmas tunes.

The Salvation Army set a goal of $120,000 this year.

You can help them reach their goal by making a donation or by becoming a bell ringer.

