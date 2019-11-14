TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will soon hear the sound of bells ringing outside of area businesses.
The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday.
The Terre Haute North Counterpoints performed a few Christmas tunes.
The Salvation Army set a goal of $120,000 this year.
You can help them reach their goal by making a donation or by becoming a bell ringer.
You can learn more here.
Related Content
- Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle campaign
- Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign comes up $25K short
- Salvation Army set to roll out the red kettles
- Red Kettle Campaign kicks off at Honey Creek Mall
- Salvation Army hosts stuff the bus campaign
- Community Spotlight: Salvation Army
- Making "change" in people's lives: Red Kettle Campaign continues
- Mayor Bennett donates time to Red Kettle Campaign
- Unique coins showing up in Terre Haute Salvation Army donation kettles
- "I'm hopeful...I have faith..." Salvation Army might not make their goal as Kettle Season comes to and end
Scroll for more content...