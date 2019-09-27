Salvation Army in Terre Haute needs your help lending a hand to local families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army in Terre Haute needs your help.

Leaders say they have a significant number of families needing help to pay bills and buy groceries.

In August, the organization covered more than $18,000 for 44 Vigo County families.

Now, they are calling on local businesses, groups, churches, and individuals to help.

They are asking for donations.

If you can help, click here.